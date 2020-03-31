SILSBEE, Texas — A Silsbee man will face ten or more charges after investigators say he took generators, tools, weapons and other items from multiple barns and buildings since August 2019.

Dustin Jackson, 28, was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail on two counts of burglary of a building according to Sheriff Mark Davis.

He says eight more charges will be filed against Jackson on Wednesday, bringing the total to ten.

As they continue to investigate, more charges are expected to be filed. Davis also says the office anticipates more arrests.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Silsbee man responsible for a large number of burglaries north of Silsbee. Deputies have been busy recovering stolen property from multiple locations throughout southeast Texas. Some of these burglaries and thefts date back to August 2019. The items recovered include generators, hand tools, weapons and power tools.

The suspect has been identified as Dustin Jackson, 28 from Silsbee. He is currently in the Hardin County Jail charged with two counts of Burglary of a Building. Another eight charges of Burglary or Felony Theft will be filed tomorrow, bring the total to ten charges at this time. As the investigation continues, we anticipate more charges against Jackson and the arrest of additional suspects. Jackson has been accused of entering barns and buildings at multiple residences during nighttime hours.

The Sheriff’s Office is currently working with homeowners to reclaim their stolen property.

