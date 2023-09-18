Silsbee man sentenced to 78 years in federal prison for possessing over 600 images of child pornography

Denver Innocent Images Task Force conducted an investigation into people viewing and downloading child pornography through a social media app.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Silsbee man was sentenced to federal prison for child pornography charges in the Eastern District of Texas.

Michael Joseph Fontenot, 51, pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

Denver Innocent Images Task Force conducted an investigation into people viewing and downloading child pornography through a social media app which led to Fontenot, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas.

A search warrant was executed by federal law enforcement at Fontenot’s residence. Several electronic devices were seized, including a cell phone, tablet, flash drives and a laptop.

A forensic review of the items revealed over 600 images of child pornography.

This case was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in 2006.

"Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims," the release states.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Grove.

From a U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Texas news release:

