Silsbee man, Kirbyville woman charged after tip about robbery leads to discovery of drugs

JASPER, Texas — A Kirbyville woman and Silsbee man have been formally charged after a tip concerning a robbery led to the discovery of drugs.

Colton Wade McInnis, 23, has been charged with possession of controlled substance. This is a third degree felony.

Wendy Day Street, 49, from Kirbyville was arrested and charged with “manufacture, delivery of a controlled substance.” That is a first-degree felony.

On Friday, August 19, 2022, deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office received a tip that the vehicle used in the August 16, 2022 robbery of the Field House Game Room had possibly been located, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office release.

The game room had previously been robbed on August 3, 2022. Deputies believe the same suspect possibly committed both robberies.

The vehicle was spotted at a residence across the highway from the game room, on County Road 604 in Kirbyville. When deputies got to the residence, they found a vehicle that matched the description of the suspected vehicle, which was owned by McInnis.

After getting a search warrant for the residence, deputies found 40 grams of methamphetamine, packing material and scales, according to the release. The discovery led deputies to believe drugs were being sold from the residence.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found 1.4 grams of methamphetamines and other items they believe were used during the August 16 robbery.

McInnis remains in the Jasper County Jail on a $80,000 bond set by Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Gina Cleveland.

Street is in the same facility being held on a $100,000 bond, also set by Cleveland.