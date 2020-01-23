BEAUMONT, Texas — A Silsbee man who was serving ten years’ probation for his role in a 2012 robbery in Beaumont is back in jail because he broke the terms of his probation.

Joel Andrew Franks, 27, was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday, Jan. 23.

A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier in the week.

According to a 12News file story, Franks and two other men robbed the Jack-in-the-Box that use to be located on 11th Street near College Street in Beaumont.

An employee was held at gunpoint and the men took cash and fled. Police spotted their van as they drove down 11th Street, and they were quickly arrested.

Franks is tentatively set for sentencing on Feb. 3.

