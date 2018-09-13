BEAUMONT — A Silsbee man found guilty in what was Jefferson County's first ever human trafficking trial has been sentenced Thursday afternoon to prison.

Johnny Ray Matlock was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

A Jefferson County jury unanimously found Matlock guilty of "continuous trafficking of persons" earlier Thursday.

Matlock could have faced from 25 years to life in prison for the crime.

Four women shared their stories during the trial about how they were threatened and then forced into prostitution.

One victim said she no longer trusts anyone and even feels guilty because she opened up to Matlock.

Some of the women have moved out of state to move on and because they were too scared to stay anywhere near Matlock.

