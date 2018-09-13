BEAUMONT — A Silsbee man has been found guilty in what was Jefferson County's first ever human trafficking trial.

A Jefferson County jury unanimously found Johnny Ray Matlock guilty of "continuous trafficking of persons."

Matlock could be facing 25 years to life in prison for the crime.

Four women shared their stories during the trial about how they were threatened and then forced into prostitution.

One victim said she no longer trusts anyone and even feels guilty because she opened up to Matlock.

Some of the women have moved out of state to move on and because they were too scared to stay anywhere near Matlock.

