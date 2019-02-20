SILSBEE, Texas — A 26-year-old Silsbee man is in custody following a shooting and police chase on Wednesday afternoon.

Gary Michael Greer, 26, of Silsbee, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and evading detention and is being held on bonds totaling $105,000 according to a news release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

Greer shot Ricky Harold Cox, 32, of Silsbee, in the leg as Cox was riding a motorcycle along Bussey Road in front of Cox's home the release said.

Cox attempted to keep riding but collapsed a short distance away from the scene of the shooting and was later flown by helicopter to the hospital according to the release.

Deputies say both men knew each other through a mutual female friend.

A neighbor told 12News she heard the two men arguing around the time shots were fired.

"When I was out here, I heard five or six shots go off," Julie Sealy told 12News.

"There was a lot of screaming, yelling, cussing and threatening and next thing I know the guy gets on his motorcycle and goes toward the other end," she said.

Sealy was already on the phone with deputies as Greer raced by her house fleeing the scene.

"I was concerned and I knew something was wrong with him getting in the vehicle and taking off like he did," Sealy said.

Greer left the area in a pickup truck but was spotted on Highway 92 by a Texas State Trooper the release said.

The trooper attempted to stop Greer's truck but was led on a chase south into Silsbee the release said.

The chase ended when without incident near 5th and MLK Streets in Silsbee where Greer was arrested according to the release.

David Olds, a mechanic at Silsbee Muffler, Tire & Auto, where the chase ended, described the scene when Greer was arrested.

"I was standing at the end of the rack here and I heard sirens and everything," Olds told 12News. "So, I turned and looked and saw highway patrol was behind a black dodge flying in the driveway."

"The guy was holding one arm out the window and the officers were yelling 'get on the ground, get on the ground,'" Olds said.

"The guy obeyed him and they arrested him," he said

Cox is expected to survive his wounds.