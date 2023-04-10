Silsbee man facing multiple charges after chase involving stolen Chevrolet end in Tyler County crash

Christopher Venable is facing multiple out-of-county charges including assault family violence, engaging in organized criminal activity and more.

TYLER COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old Silsbee man is facing multiple charges after a chase involving a stolen pickup ended in a crash in Tyler County.

It happened April 6, 2023. Around 1 p.m., Tyler County deputies were alerted to a stolen white Chevrolet Pickup driving north on FM 92 from Hardin County, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release.

Deputies and Texas State Park Police later found the Chevrolet in the Fred area of FM 92 and a chase began. The chase reached speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to the release.

During the chase, the driver of the stolen Chevrolet turned onto County Road 4700 and was driving south on the bottom loop. The driver was later identified as Christopher Venable.

Venable later lost control of Chevrolet and crashed into a pine tree on County Road 4700 just before County Road 4748, according to the release.

The Spurger Fire Department extracted Venable from the Chevrolet, and he was later taken to the Tyler County Hospital. After he was medically cleared, Venable was booked into the Tyler County Jail.

Venable is charged with evading arrest. He is also facing multiple out-of-county charges including three counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, one count of assault family violence, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of materials and theft of property.

Venable is currently being held in the Tyler County Jail on bonds totaling $165,000.

From a Tyler County Sheriff's Office release:

