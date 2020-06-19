SILSBEE, Texas — A man was arrested after he was found with a drug lab inside a house, along with cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills, investigators said.

Hardin County Sheriff's deputies went to a house late in the evening Thursday, June 18 night in the 5900 block of Henry Lane with a felony assault warrant for a suspect known to live at that home, Sheriff Mark Davis said in a news release.

The deputies saw illegal narcotics and used a search warrant to look around the house. Narcotics investigators found a laboratory being used to make crack cocaine inside the house.

Deputies seized glassware, beakers, weigh scales, plastics bags and packaging material as well as powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and prescription medications.

The man who lived in the house, Keniel Jemil Elam, 34, of Silsbee was arrested on four drug-related charges. He is charged with two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance, more than four grams of crack cocaine, a first degree felony and more than one gram of powder cocaine, a second degree felony. He is also charged with two misdemeanors, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams of Alprazolam.

Elam is also charged with felony assault for family violence. He was taken to the Hardin County Jail and was released under a $82,250 bond.

