Shots fired call leads police to body of Beaumont man early Friday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating the early Friday morning murder of a Beaumont man and asking for help from residents in the surrounding area.

Police were sent to the 200 block of Alabama Ave at 1:13 a.m. Friday after receiving a report of gunshots being fired in the area according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

When officers arrived they found a Chevy Malibu parked in a vacant lot with several bullet holes in the car the release said.

Officers then found the body of Ronald Bob, 35, of Beaumont, who had been shot, a short distance away by following a trail of evidence from the car.

Beaumont EMS responded and medics then pronounced Bob dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking residents in the 300 block of Alabama Ave as well as the 200 block of Garland Ave to check their surveillance cameras for any video that might help in the investigation.

Residents can call police at 409-832-1234 if they have information or video.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

