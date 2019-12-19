MEBANE, N.C. — The Mebane Police Department is investigating a shocking bank robbery. Officers got to the Wells Fargo Bank on 820 S. Fifth Street around 4:17 pm Wednesday. Witnesses say three men wearing masks charged the bank with handguns and shotguns demanding money. 

The first suspect was described as being about 5ft. 7in. wearing a "Scream" mask, tan Carhartt jacket, light color pants, white tennis shoes, yellow gloves covering his hands, carrying a small semi-automatic handgun. 

The second suspect was described as being about 6ft. 4in. wearing a white mask covering the entire face, black hooded sweatshirt with the hood covering the head, dark pants, and dark shoes, yellow gloves covering the hands, carrying a shotgun. 

The third suspect was described as being about 5 ft. 10 inches, wearing a white mask covering the face, dark jacket with the hood over covering the head, dark jeans, and dark shoes, yellow gloves covering the hands, carrying a trash bag. 

No one was injured. All three men left after getting an undetermined amount of cash. 

Men in masks with shotguns rob Mebane Wells Fargo
Three men in masks entered a Mebane Wells Fargo wielding shotguns.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100. 

