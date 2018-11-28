PORT ARTHUR — A man that Port Arthur police say shot at a moving vehicle and struck a passenger was able to break free outside the jail and go running down the service road before being captured for a second time.

Port Arthur Police say a call came in just after noon from a woman in the car with her child in the 3000 block of 7th Street in Port Arthur. The woman claimed a man was pointing a gun at her in the Judice's French Market & Deli Parking lot.

That man was later identified at Lee Smith, 30, of Port Arthur.

Minutes after the woman called 911, Smith began firing at moving vehicles. A person was struck by one of the shots and made his way to the Port Arthur Fire Station on Woolworth Boulevard. He was transported to St. Elizabeth in Beaumont and his injuries are non-life threatening.

Police were able to locate Smith in the 2900 block of Proctor Street.

The first officer to arrive on scene said that the suspect pointed a gun at him and then hid.

Once back-up arrived on-scene they were able to take Smith into custody and transport him to the County Jail.

Smith was being taken out of a police car in the parking lot area of the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on U.S. 69 when he reportedly broke free.

Police says Smith, still handcuffed, ran down a private road on the facility grounds then to the nearby service road where he headed north but was quickly apprehended.

Police believe the suspect may have been under the influenced of narcotics.

Smith is facing charges of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and Felony Escape.

