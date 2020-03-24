PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police officers were called to an apartment complex on Monday night for a reported shooting.

Crime scene tape and evidence markers can be seen in the parking lot of Pebble Creek Apartments in the 4200 block of Jimmy Johnson Blvd.

We're working to get more details.

12News has crew at the scene.

