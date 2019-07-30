BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person late Monday night.

Officers responded to the shooting west of I -10.in the 3900 block of Sunbury Drive around 11 p.m. Monday night.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police have not named any suspects or released any suspect descriptions.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.