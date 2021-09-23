Daylight shooting in Port Arthur sends 1 to the hospital

It happened just before 2 p.m. 1700 block of Rev. Ransom Howard Street.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Detectives are investigating a Thursday daylight shooting in a Port Arthur neighborhood.

It happened just before 2 p.m. in the 1700 block of Rev. Ransom Howard Street, Port Arthur Police Detective Sadie Guedry told 12News.

More than a dozen bullet markers were placed in the middle of the street, and A 12News photographer on the scene saw a shot-up car.

One person was taken to the hospital. Police said the victim appeared to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device