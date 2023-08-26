Shooting at family party in Port Arthur sends 3 people to the hospital, suspect in custody

On Saturday at a family birthday party on Woodland Drive, a disagreement led to a shooting.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A shooting in Port Arthur led to three victims ending up in the hospital.

On Saturday at a family birthday party on Woodland Drive, a disagreement led to a shooting according to Port Arthur Police Chief Timothy Duriso.

Three family members were shot and had to be taken to area hospitals. Chief Duriso tells 12News that all three victims are related.

A Houston woman was taken into custody and brought to Jefferson County Jail. She faces three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence according to Duriso.

Chief Duriso tells 12News that all of the victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.