Monday night a 19-year-old, Devonte Gillam, was killed at a Port Arthur apartment.

As news of his death continues to reach social media users, former schoolmate are reacting to the news.

"Most of my friends from school, they are dying behind gun violence, and I'm tired of seeing it," said Memorial High School student Michael Cantu.

Rather than enjoying his spring break, the junior is searching for a way to bring the community together after the loss of a former schoolmate. The event, named 'Put the guns down and pick up the gloves' on Facebook, is set for March 15.

"In a nutshell we're basically trying to figure out was this an accidental shooting or was this horse play with a gun, or was this an intentional shooting," said Port Arthur Police Detective Mike Hebert.

Investigators say Devonte Gillam was shot at Cedar Ridge Apartments on 9th avenue around 10:30 last night. A spokesperson for the department says there were multiple people inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Police say they've interviewed everyone who was there, with the exception of one person who fled the scene. Police tell 12News the whereabouts of that person will ultimately help investigators understand what happened leading up to Gillam death.

"We know these people and my friends are dying and I don't want that no more," Cantu said.

As investigators look to piece together what happened to Gillam, Cantu is left holding on the few memories they had together. He described the victim as a good person, and says he'll be missed by many.

Instead of waiting on the next shooting, Cantu has decided the time to act is now. He is organizing a community event where people can engage in a friendly boxing match.

"As a person from Port Arthur and seeing all of my friends having troubles and stuff, I would really like for us to be out here as a community.”

The event is scheduled for March 15 at 3 o'clock at Lakeview Park in Port Arthur. Organizers are hopeful that this event can decrease the gun violence in the community.