HPD: Boyfriend killed, child shot after couple gets into argument in west Houston

The shooting happened when friends and family members showed up and got into a physical altercation with the boyfriend.

HOUSTON — A man was killed and an 11-year-old was shot overnight Friday after a couple got into an argument in west Houston, police said.

This happened at an apartment complex in the 12300 block of Richmond Avenue.

Houston police said a 25-year-old man and his girlfriend were arguing, and at some point, friends and family members from both sides showed up to intervene.

During the confrontation, the boyfriend allegedly assaulted one of his girlfriend's family members, who has been identified as 29-year-old man. In response, police said a second one of her family members started shooting.

The boyfriend was hit by a bullet and died at the scene.

Homicide/Shooting; 12600 Richmond. One confirmed deceased. Another victim transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 20, 2021

The 11-year-old, who was inside the house during the altercation, was shot in the hand. Investigators said a 33-year-old, who came with the family member, was shot in their side.

Both the 11-year-old and the 33-year-old man are expected to recover. Police did not verify who the 11-year-old was related to.

HPD said 29-year-old who was assaulted was treated at the hospital and then released.

Police said they are not sure who fired the shots and at this time, no one is in custody. No weapons have been recovered.

Police are asking anyone with video or information on this shooting to please call Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.