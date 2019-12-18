BEAUMONT, Texas — Corey Spencer has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 19-year-old Kera Teel and her unborn child in 2017.

Spencer, who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a pregnant Beaumont mother in 2017, was sentenced today.

Kera Teel, 19, was shot in June 2017 during a robbery.

Spencer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in connection with Teel's death. The baby she was carrying also died following the shooting.

The shooting happened at Sienna Trails Apartments in Beaumont.

There were two others involved, but investigators said Spencer admitted to being the one who pulled the trigger.

Spencer was 14 years old on the day Teel was shot. He is now 17.

Shooter to be sentenced Wednesday in pregnant Beaumont mother's 2017 murder

