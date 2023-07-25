Shooter inside a Cedar Hill medical building detained by police

The scene is now secure, police said.

CEDAR HILL, Texas — A suspect has been detained after a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon at a Cedar Hill medical building, police said.

The shooter has been detained, police said, and the scene is now secure.

Cedar Hill police officers were dispatched at approximately 12:17 p.m. Tuesday to 950 Beltline Road Suite 150 "in reference to an active shooter incident inside a medical building," police said.

Cedar Hill police said officers arrived at 12:21 p.m. to Methodist Family Health Center and found a male victim, a physician, on the ground with a gunshot wound. Another officer saw a man with a long gun getting into a black Chrysler.

The suspect then involved in a crash at 12:22 p.m. in the 700 block of Belt Line Road. Officers said they saw the man with a long gun in the vehicle, and five officers shot the suspect.

Police said the suspect was taken to Methodist Central Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. The victim was also taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two investigations will be handled: A criminal investigation handled by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office with oversight from the Denton County District Attorney's Office. A concurrent administrative investigation will be handled by the professional standards division of the Cedar Hill Police Department.

All of the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, police said.

