JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about a suspect they say robbed the Hamshire Quick Mart on Highway 73 on Monday.

At 3:19 p.m., the store at 24061 Highway 73 and Englin Road was robbed by a masked man wearing a light gray hoodie according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release.

He wore a dark camo lower face covering, gloves, dark pants and black shoes when he robbed the clerk at gunpoint with a semiautomatic handgun according to the release.

He exited the store and walked to a white Hyundai car parked across Highway 73 and left the scene according to the release. The year model of the vehicle is unknown, and it is missing its back bumper. The car had a lime green "I love Philpott" paper tag on the rear of the vehicle according to the release.

The vehicle was last seen traveling at a high rate of speed, westbound on I-10 in Chambers County according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at (409)-822-TIPS, submit a tip online at 833tips.com, or download the P3 app to report the information. You may be eligible for a cash reward.