JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for information on a suspect in a Nederland auto burglary.

The burglary took place during the night, between March 7 and March 8 in the 2700 block of Ridgewood Lane in the Egdemont neighborhood according to a Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

The video shows a man attempting to open the door of a truck on Wellspring that same evening according to the post.

Homeowners on Sterling Ridge Drive and in The Lakes of Nederland also reported catching a prowler on video according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

Those in the area are asked to check home videos for any video of any prowlers on that night.

Those with video are asked to call (409)-835-8719 and those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (409)-833-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit anonymous info on the website at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 app on your phone.

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text “BMT” followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.