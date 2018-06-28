The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who stole fishing equipment and other items from a home in the 11000 block of Tram Road.

The man was caught on surveillance video and appears to be a white male with a mustache and glasses wearing an orange hat, a gray shirt and blue jean shorts.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, please contact Crime Stoppers at (409) 833-TIPS

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

On Tuesday June 26, 2018 the Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 11000 block of Tram Road in reference to a burglary.

The complainant told the Deputy that someone took items from the boat dock and a storage building on the property.

The complainant had video of a white male with mustache, wearing an orange ball cap, eyeglasses, gray colored shirt and blue jean shorts. The suspect took a number of rod and reels, tackle boxes and a battery charger.

The Sheriff's office needs your help in identifying the suspect in the video. It occurred on June 22, 2018 about 6:56am

Call Crime Stoppers 409-886-5648 or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office if you recognize this person

