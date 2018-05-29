CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. -- The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old woman, who said her one-year-old daughter was abducted Tuesday, admitted she made up the story.

The child, who was at the center of an Amber Alert, was later found dead near her home.

Earlier in the day, the girl's mother told the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office she was walking to her mailbox carrying the child, Harlee Lewis, when a man in an SUV pulled up, jumped out of his vehicle, attacked her, took her daughter and fled the scene.

Deputies at the scene conducted a search around the area and found the little girl's body hidden inside a diaper box about 1,000 yards from the family's home. The girl's mother was later identified as the primary suspect in this case, and deputies placed her in custody.

The girl's mother had described the suspect as a tall, lanky white man wearing a hat, coat and a single black glove. Deputies have not yet released her name or charges.

FBI and SLED are assisting with the investigations.

