Charges pending against several sex offenders in Port Arthur found in violation of registration duties, police say

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Charges are pending against several sex offenders in Port Arthur who were reportedly found to be in violation of their registration duties.

Detectives from the Port Arthur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division ran an operation targeting registered sex offenders who live in Port Arthur on April 6, 2023. The operation was held to make sure each individual was in compliance with their registration duties.

Approximately 100 addresses were checked and several offenders were found in violation, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release.

The names of those accused of being in violation have not been released. Criminal charges are set to be filed with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges could result in an offender returning to prison, according to the release.

"The Port Arthur Police Department takes the registration duties and responsibilities very seriously without compromise," the department said in a release. "We believe that is the only way to ensure the safety of our citizens."

