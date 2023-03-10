Seven people arrested after complaints about drug activity leads to several traffic stops around Hamshire-Fannett area

During the traffic stops, deputies found a pistol, more than 5 ounces of suspected meth, liquid meth 26 grams of various prescription pills and more.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Multiple complaints about drug activity around the Hamshire-Fannett area led to an investigation that resulted in the arrests of seven people.

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after receiving information and multiple complaints on “narcotics activity." Law enforcement conducted surveillance and made several traffic stops during the investigation.

The traffic stops resulted in several arrests, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office release.

Dustin Burnham was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying of a weapon following one of the stops. Deputies found 1 gram of suspected meth, a pistol and other assorted drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

He also had a warrant for a state jail felony theft.

During another traffic stop, detectives found three ounces of suspected meth, 26 grams of various prescription pills, a small amount of Marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Mary Jones and Keyan Boykin were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

Jones was later released from jail, and days after her release, she was stopped again and found to have 0.75 pounds of meth. She was arrested again and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies stopped Jerry Mabrey in the area of Highway 124 and Highway 365 in Fannett. When asked to get out of the vehicle, Mabrey refused by locking his arms through the steering wheel.

Once more deputies got to the scene, Mabrey got out of the vehicle on his own.

Deputies found three bags of suspected meth in Mabrey's pocket. After searching the vehicle, deputies also found a syringe of suspected liquid meth and two small bags of suspected meth.

Mabrey and his passenger, Jennifer Bridges, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

In a separate inciden, deputies were told about a suspicious truck that had been parked for a while at a convenience store in Hamshire. Through the course of the investigation, a Jefferson County K-9 had a positive alert on the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, deputies found 1 ounce of suspected meth, an assortment of unidentified pills and drug paraphernalia. Shawn Manning and Scott Bruster were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

