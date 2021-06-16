Mother, son both charged in connection with brutal Liberty County murder

Timey Ann Cole is charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in the murder of her ex-boyfriend.

LIBERTY, Texas — A second suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a 60-year-old man who was dragged down a road by a truck that was later set on fire, according to a Liberty County Sheriff's Office news release.

Sheriff's deputies arrested and charged Timey Ann Cole on Wednesday for tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse in the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Roman Rodriguez.

It happened Saturday near Rye, which is a town in the northern part of Liberty County.

Cole's son, Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 37, was arrested on Monday for murder and abuse of a corpse in the same case.

Investigators said it started when Rodriguez went to Hoffpauir's home on Saturday night and the two got in a fight over the relationship between Rodriguez and Cole.

Rodriguez was severely beaten by Hoffpauir, authorities said. Hoffpauir also tied a tow strap around the waist of Rodriguez and attached it to the victim's truck.

Investigators said Hoffpaiur dragged Rodriguez for a while before he set the truck on fire and walked away.

Hoffpauir was arrested on Sunday and given a $1 million bond, according to a 12News file story. Additional charges could be filed, deputies say.

"Right now, it seems like it was a domestic situation that went totally out of control and the son stepped in, took action he shouldn't have taken far beyond what was called for," LCSO spokesman Ken Defoor told our sister station KHOU.

As the investigation continues, it's still unclear if Rodriguez died before he was dragged by the truck or sometime later.

Full news release from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office...

An on-going murder investigation, shortly after noon today, resulted in Liberty County Sheriff’s lead Investigator Sean Mitchell along with Texas Rangers arresting Timey Ann Cole, at her home without incident, charging her with Tampering With Physical Evidence and Abuse Of a Corpse in the murder case of Roman Rodriguez earlier this week.

Cole’s son, Robert Eugene Hoffpauir was already in the Liberty County Jail as he had earlier been charged with Murder and Abuse of a Corpse in the same case. As Investigators continue to review evidence and other possible information the case is still under active investigation.