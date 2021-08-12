Two juveniles charged with murder in death of woman shot outside SE Houston gym

The first suspect, who is 16 years old, was arrested in June. The second suspect is also a juvenile, according to police.

HOUSTON — A second suspect has been charged in the murder of 62-year-old Elsa Mikeska, the woman shot and killed outside a Houston gym on June 17.

The suspect is a juvenile, according to Houston police. Because he is a juvenile police can't identify him.

The first suspect, who is just 16 years old, was arrested on June 25 and charged with murder.

Houston police said Mikeska parked her vehicle in a gym parking lot in the 10500 block of Fuqua Street when the two suspects parked their SUV near her and got out.

As Mikeska walked toward the gym entrance, the suspects appeared to call out to her, police said. Mikeska realized they were attempting to rob her so she ran towards the gym, according to HPD.

One of the suspects then shot at Mikeska who collapsed near the gym entrance.

The two suspects then got back into their SUV and drove away.

Police said an hour prior to this deadly shooting, an aggravated robbery was reported at 10100 Freehill Street. The robbery victim described suspects matching those in the fatal shooting of Mikeska.

According to the victim, the suspects attempted to steal her vehicle, but were unsuccessful because it was inoperable. The same suspects, in addition to a third juvenile suspect, were also referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on charges of aggravated robbery for their roles in the robbery incident.