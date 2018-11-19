A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of Kevonn Washington.

Port Arthur Police Detective Sadie Guedry said the second suspect is a juvenile. The juvenile was not arrested today, but was apprehended after the first suspect.

12News learned about the second arrest Nov. 19. Since this suspect is a juvenile, Guedry said no further information about the suspect will be released.

MORE | Port Arthur Police arrest man in March murder

Officers arrested James Holloway, 18, in Washington's murder Tuesday, Nov. 13. Investigators believe Holloway fired several shots at Washington on March 4 at the Lakeview Palms Apartments.

Police later found Washington's body in a grassy area near a fence at the back of the complex.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT