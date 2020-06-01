BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a second shooting Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 in the 5600 block of Pine Burr Boulevard, Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley said.

At least one person was injured, she said.

Another shooting happened Sunday morning in the 800 block of Pipkin Street near Kenneth Street in the South End of Beaumont.

Officials have not yet said whether or not the two shootings are connected.

