Second man arrested after thieves steal 150 lbs. of meat meant for Beaumont police officer's funeral

The two are accused of taking the brisket right off the smoker early Friday morning.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A second man has been arrested after investigators say thieves took 150 lbs. of meat meant to be used for a Beaumont police officer's funeral.

On Friday, two men were caught on camera breaking into the cash register at Courville's Catering according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release.

Tomas Moraida was arrested later that same day, and investigators say 57-year-old Darryl Johnson of Beaumont was arrested on Monday in connection with the burglary. He was arrested around 12:30 Monday afternoon.

His bond has been set at $250,000.

The two are accused of taking 150 pounds of brisket right off the smoker. The meat was being prepared for Beaumont Police officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s Saturday funeral according to a post from the catering service.