BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont middle school and a nearby elementary school are on lockout for the second time in less than two weeks.

Vincent Middle School and Amelia Elementary School are both on lockout after a bomb threat was discovered in a bathroom at the middle school according to a Beaumont Independent School District spokesperson.

Vincent Middle is just off of Major Drive north of College Street and Amelia Elementary is next to the middle school.

Both schools were also locked out on Monday, March 2, 2020, when a similar threat was written on a bathroom stall at the middle school according to previous reports.

A BISD Police bomb-sniffing K9 is being used to search the campus according to the spokesperson.

The district's safety protocol is to put the school on lockout when this type of event happens and all students are safe and accounted for according to the district.

The district will make an announcement once the all-clear is given.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

