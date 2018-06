Police have suspended the search for a man who fled from police near the intersection of IH-10 and Brooks Road.

Police say the man was in a stolen car, and he fled on foot into the woods north of the interstate.

The suspect is reportedly a white male with a short haircut.

Police set up a perimeter, called Jefferson County Sheriff's office, and used a K-9 unit in the search, but were unable to locate the suspect.

