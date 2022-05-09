Escaped Alabama inmate, former corrections officer arrested in Indiana

Casey White was already serving a prison sentence for attempted murder. He was set to go to trial next month for stabbing a 58-year-old woman to death.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — BREAKING UPDATE: Local authorities say wanted fugitives Casey White and Vicky White have been arrested in Evansville, according to WFIE.

Authorities told WFIE shots were fired during an incident and two people are now in custody.

The search for an escaped Alabama inmate convicted of capital murder and a corrections officer accused of helping him has reached Indiana. And now police have raised their reward for information leading to the fugitives' capture.

U.S. Marshals were investigating Monday in Evansville, where they found a truck that Casey White and Vicky White are believed to have used. This is the second vehicle they've abandoned since Casey escaped late last month.

Investigators were tipped off Sunday night that a 2006 Ford F-150 had been discovered at a car wash in the 2000 block of South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. The owner of the car wash provided images of what appears to be Casey White at the car wash with the truck.

Inmate Casey Cole White, 38, was shackled and handcuffed when he and Vicky White, the facility's assistant director of corrections, left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, the morning of April 29.

They have not been seen since, although the patrol vehicle that the pair used when leaving the detention center was found at a nearby shopping center parking lot after their absence was discovered.

Now possibly driving Ford Edge

Investigators determined that prior to the escape, Vicki White purchased a 2007 orange or copper-colored Ford Edge. As of Monday, they're now believed to be traveling in this vehicle.

U.S. Marshals said it's unknown what the license plate is on the vehicle, or if it even has a license plate. There is minor damage to the rear left bumper.

'Armed and Dangerous'

U.S. Marshals warned Vicky and Casey should be considered dangerous and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun.

Casey White stands 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 330 pounds. Authorities warned that anyone seeing the pair should not approach them.

“We consider both of them dangerous and in all probability, both individuals are armed," U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said at a press conference shortly after the two went missing. He noted that Casey White “will stand out” because of his size, even if he has changed his appearance.

Casey White

Casey White stands 6 feet 9 inches and weighs approximately 330 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

He has numerous tattoos (pictured below), including some affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood.

Vicky White is now wanted on charges of permitting or allowing an escape. She is not related to Casey White.

She violated a policy that required more than one official to be involved in transporting him, according to Singleton. The policy was put in place when Casey White was jailed two years ago and authorities believed he was planning to escape.

“We know she participated, whether she did that willingly or if she was coerced, threatened somehow to participate in the case, not really sure. We know for sure she did participate,” Singleton said.

Vicky White told co-workers she was taking him to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. But Singleton later said no such evaluation was scheduled. He said video showed the pair left the jail and went straight to that parking lot.

“Casey White, as you’ve heard me say over and over and over is an extremely dangerous person and we need to get him located and get him off the street,” Singleton said.

The two were then reportedly driving a Ford Edge that was later located in Tennessee. The two were then believed to have stolen another car.

Casey White was already serving a prison sentence for attempted murder and burglary when he disappeared. He was set to go to trial next month for stabbing a 58-year-old woman to death. If convicted, Casey White could face the death penalty.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information.

Vicky White had planned to retire, and the day she and Casey White disappeared was to be her last day. She had sold her home about a month ago and talked about going to the beach.

The U.S. Marshals Service said anyone with information about Casey White’s location or Vicky White’s disappearance can call the service at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

