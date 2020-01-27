SOUR LAKE, Texas — Schools in the Hardin-Jefferson district are closed Monday out of caution after a threat was made on social media.

Late Sunday evening officials with the Hardin-Jefferson Independent School District were notified of a potential threat on social media according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

The announcement was posted on Facebook at 5:23 a.m. Monday.

The district is working with law enforcement as the threat is investigated but the decision was made to close all campuses in the district as a precaution and to give school officials and police more time to investigate the threat the post said.

“HJISD takes every rumor of a threat to our schools very seriously, and we will continue to do the best we can to keep our students and staff safe,” the district said in the post.

Schools in Evadale were also closed Monday due to what the district said was “unforeseen circumstances” in a Facebook post from the district.

RELATED: Evadale ISD cancels school Monday due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Hardin-Jefferson ISD Facebook post…

ATTENTION ALL CAMPUSES CLOSED MONDAY, JANUARY 27, 2020: Late Sunday evening HJISD was made aware of a possible threat made on social media.

We are working closely with local law enforcement. To ensure the safety of our students and staff, all campuses will be CLOSED, Monday, January 27th in order to give school officials and law enforcement more time to investigate.

We realize that this last-minute notification is an inconvenience, but as a precautionary measure, and for the peace of mind of our families and community, we feel this is the best course of action.

HJISD takes every rumor of a threat to our schools very seriously, and we will continue to do the best we can to keep our students and staff safe.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

How you can help give Southeast Texas teens in foster care a great prom

Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in Southern California helicopter crash | Update

Redheads wanted for Tennessee photographer's project