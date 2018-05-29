CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. -- The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old woman, who said her 11-month-old daughter was abducted Tuesday, admitted she made up the story.

The child, who was at the center of an Amber Alert, was later found dead near her home.

An autopsy of the child has been completed, but results are unavailable as of Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the girl's mother, later identified as Breanna Lewis, told the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office she was walking to her mailbox carrying the child, Harlee Lewis, when a man in an SUV pulled up, jumped out of his vehicle, attacked her, took her daughter and fled the scene.

Deputies at the scene conducted a search around the area and found the little girl's body hidden inside a diaper box about 1,000 yards from the family's home.

Lewis was later identified as the primary suspect in this case and deputies arrested her on Tuesday evening. She is charged with filing a false police report, and improper disposal of human remains and remains in custody at the Chesterfield County Detention Center. The sheriff says more charges are still possible.

Breanna Lewis had described the suspect as a tall, lanky white man wearing a hat, coat and a single black glove.

FBI and SLED are assisting with the investigations.

