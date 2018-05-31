HOUSTON - President Donald Trump met with the families of the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting during a visit to the Houston area on Thursday.

Air Force One touched down at Ellington Field shortly before 11 a.m., and the president was greeted by state and federal officials, including Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz.

The trip to Texas was originally tied to a fundraiser, but the White House confirmed Wednesday the president added to the itinerary time to meet with families from Santa Fe.

The meet was originally scheduled to last 50 minutes, but the president met with the families of the victims for more than an hour.

The Galveston Daily News reported he vowed to improve the school safety by making sure federal money is available.

Thursday afternoon, the Department of Education announced a grant of $1 million will be given to Santa Fe ISD to help in the recovery process following the shooting.

Sources say the President also asked the families what they felt may have caused the shooting in the first place.

Eight students and two substitute teachers were killed during the shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18.

Victims of Santa Fe High School shooting.

After meeting with the families, Trump attended a fundraiser luncheon at the St. Regis in River Oaks hosted by the National Republican Senate Committee.

It was a private event that sold tickets for $5,000 a person for the luncheon or $25,000 for those who wanted to take a photo with the president.

Air Force One took off from Ellington Field en route to Dallas around 3:15 p.m.

President Trump attended another fundraiser there before heading back to Washington D.C Thursday night.

President @realDonaldTrump just left Ellington Field after meeting with #SanteFeHigh shooting victims and their families. Now heading towards St. Regis for private fundraiser. POTUS is heading your way @KHOUStephanie #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/X2zQ9bp2Dy — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) May 31, 2018

Air Force One just took off from Ellington Field. President @realDonaldTrump now enroute to Dallas for another fundraiser before heading back to Washington D.C tonight. Team coverage with @KHOUStephanie of his time here in Houston coming up on #KHOU11 at 4 pic.twitter.com/8qdkDDjGJR — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) May 31, 2018

Air Force One will land here at Ellington Field later this morning. The President @realDonaldTrump will meet with #SantaFeHigh shooting victims and families, before attending private fundraisers in Houston and later Dallas #khou11 pic.twitter.com/2V2krBuiGb — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) May 31, 2018

