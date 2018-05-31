WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced on Thursday the Department’s Office of Safe and Healthy Students (OSHS) has awarded Santa Fe ISD a $1 million grant.

The grant is called the Project School Emergency Response to Violence (SERV) grant and it will help with recovery efforts following the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School.

“No student, parent or educator should have to experience the trauma suffered by so many at Santa Fe High School and other schools throughout the country,” said Secretary DeVos. “This initial SERV grant will help to provide essential services that will aid in the healing and recovery process. Every day, the work of the Federal Commission on School Safety grows more urgent. We continue to focus on identifying proven ways to prevent violence and keep our students safe at school.”

President Trump arrived in Houston Thursday morning and met with families of Santa Fe victims before heading out to Dallas by the afternoon.

The trip to Texas was originally tied to a fundraiser, but the White House confirmed Wednesday the president added to the itinerary time to meet with families from Santa Fe.

US President Donald Trump (C) talks with Texas Governor Greg Abbott (2nd L) as he arrives at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston on May 31, 2018.

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Officials said the Department of Education's Project SERV grants provide critical funding for school districts, colleges and universities that have experienced significant traumatic events and need resources to respond, recover and re-establish safe environments for students.

There are two types of Project SERV awards: Immediate Services and Extended Services.

Immediate Services grants provide emergency, short-term assistance to affected school districts or colleges and universities.

Extended Services grants help school districts and colleges and universities in carrying out the long-term recovery efforts that may be needed following a significant, traumatic event.

Santa Fe Independent School District received an Immediate Services grant.

Officials said DeVos and other members of the Department of Education are in frequent contact with state and local education leaders in Texas as they assess their needs in the wake of this tragedy.

