SAN ANTONIO — Sources have confirmed that officers have arrested a suspect in connection to a mass shooting at a San Antonio bar and music venue on the Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

The suspect has been identified as Kiernan Christopher Williams, 19. Williams has previous charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, per court records.

According to a flyer that was posted by Ventura, Williams who went by 32BABY K9, was set to perform. The flyer has since been removed from the venue's social media.

Williams will be charged with two counts of capital murder and may face additional charges.

During an afternoon press conference, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus provided basic information on the case.

Detectives, through investigation and information received from a variety of sources, developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for capital murder for Williams.

The 19-year-old was arrested Monday afternoon without incident, at a home off of Zarzamora Street.

Chief McManus confirmed that Williams knew the victim that the "initial altercation" started with, prior to the shooting.

As far as SAPD is concerned, Williams is believed to have acted alone in the shooting.

In regards to the safety of the Mission Reach area of the Riverwalk, Chief McManus said, "The River Walk is safe. Always has been. Always will be."

7 were shot - and two killed - Sunday evening at Ventura, located in the 1000 block of Avenue B. According to police, Williams fled the venue, and a 16-hour manhunt ensued along the River Walk and through downtown San Antonio.

The victims were identified Monday morning as Robert Jay Martinez III, 20, and Alejandro Robles, 25. Robles leaves behind a 5-year-old son.

A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department told KENS 5 that four of the victims injured were teens between the ages of 16 and 19 years old. A 46-year-old woman was also injured.

Police believe that the shooting was not a random incident, and detectives have determined that at least one of the victims knew the suspect.

In the hours following the deadly shooting, San Antonio's music community has taken to social media to offer their hearts, thoughts, and prayers.

The owner of Ventura has refused to comment until police conclude their investigation; an employee did tell KENS 5 that anyone who left cell phones or keys at the bar can now retrieve those items.