'He was filling a sack, almost like the Grinch' | Salvation Army says thief stole van and kids' toys

HOUSTON — Picture this: Someone stealing toys from kids right before the holidays.

Well, that's exactly what Salvation Army Corps Officer Nick Hutchinson says happened at the Houston Northwest Community Care Center.

“He was filling a sack, almost like the Grinch," said Hutchinson.

He said surveillance video overnight shows a suspect breaking into the center and stealing some $45,000 worth of stuff.

“I was a bit heartbroken because the items that they stole had a lot to do with our boys and girls club," Hutchinson said.

He said it all started when the suspect broke into one of their buses and stole a fire extinguisher.

“He then use the fire extinguisher and threw it through the doorway, shattering the whole door. And then he reached through and unlocked and was able to let himself in," said Hutchinson.

He said that’s when the suspect went on a spree, stealing, a bike, a console, video games and even the kids’ frozen food, among other things.

“It's kids that depend on these things that may not have these things at home who come here for a chance to enjoy those things.," Hutchinson said.

But the alleged thief’s biggest haul came later.

“He took our 12-passenger van," said Hutchinson.

That van would have been used to give gifts to 1,700 kids this holiday season and the Salvation Army could miss out on thousands of more dollars from another bell ringer that won’t be able to get onto the streets.

“Now we're struggling to figure out how we're going to make all of that work,” Hutchinson said.

Now, he's relying on the community to help bounce back.

“I know Houstonians are givers. They have big hearts. And I know that they'll meet our needs," says Hutchinson.