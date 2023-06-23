x
Crime

RV reported stolen from Pasadena recovered in Vidor

The RV was reported stolen out of Pasadena. This case has been transferred to the Pasadena Police Department.
Credit: OCSO

VIDOR, Texas — An RV first reported stolen in Pasadena has been recovered in Vidor.

On Wednesday, June 21st, 2023, at 1:54 p.m., detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division recovered a stolen 2003 Sunny Brook travel trailer in Vidor.

This recovery was initiated by information from Orange County Constable Pct. 2, Jeremiah Gunter, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The RV was reported stolen out of Pasadena.

This case has been transferred to the Pasadena Police Department.

Credit: OCSO

 

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release:

