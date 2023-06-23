RV reported stolen from Pasadena recovered in Vidor

The RV was reported stolen out of Pasadena. This case has been transferred to the Pasadena Police Department.

VIDOR, Texas — An RV first reported stolen in Pasadena has been recovered in Vidor.

On Wednesday, June 21st, 2023, at 1:54 p.m., detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division recovered a stolen 2003 Sunny Brook travel trailer in Vidor.

This recovery was initiated by information from Orange County Constable Pct. 2, Jeremiah Gunter, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The RV was reported stolen out of Pasadena.

This case has been transferred to the Pasadena Police Department.

From an Orange County Sheriff's Office news release:

