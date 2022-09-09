Authorities say the man pleaded guilty in March to two counts of production of child pornography.

DALLAS — Warning: This story contains graphic details relating to the assault.

A Rowlett man will be spending the next 60 years in federal prison for filming himself molesting a 7-year-old girl, a U.S. Attorney's Office news release stated.

The convicted man, 35-year-old Mark Alan Miller, was indicted in June 2020 and pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography in March 2022. U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle gave him the statutory maximum sentence.

Court documents show police were called to the victim's home in January 2020 after the victim's father walked into his daughter's room and found her being raped on the floor by the defendant.

The father told police he and Miller had been friends more than a decade and that he was staying overnight at their home, the release detailed. When he heard noises and saw Miller wasn't in the living room where he had been sleeping, he rushed to his daughter's room and he found Miller sexually assaulting his then 9-year-old daughter.

The father then held Miller at gunpoint until police arrived.

Miller immediately confessed to police that he had been molesting the child for years, and said their relationship was "a little too close," the release added.

Authorities then took the victim to the hospital and later to Rockwall Children's Advocacy Center, where the child said that Miller had raped her several times, photographed her genitals and showed her the photos, according to the release.

After being confronted about the photos, Miller admitted to taking them, the release stated.

A forensic analysis of Miller's electronic devices showed he had produced at least five videos and 132 photos of the victim over the last two years.