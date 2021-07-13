Roosters saved from alleged cockfighting in East Texas get 2nd chance at life

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office donated 75 roosters to Pets Alive and they'll be up for adoption as early as next week.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Roosters officials say were used for illegal cockfighting in Rusk County will now have a second chance at life.

On July 4, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 13 people after they received a 911 call regarding an alleged illegal cockfighting ring at an address on County Road 2132.

According to the RCSO, when units arrived, they found a large crowd of men at the creek bottom and roosters everywhere in cages. In total, 87 animals were recovered from the scene.

Sheriff JohnWayne Valdez says since the incident, some roosters died, but the remaining 75 animals were donated to Pets Alive of Rusk County Tuesday morning.

"It was never my intention as a sheriff to destroy these animals," said Sheriff Valdez.

The animal shelter, along with the sheriff's office and the Humane Society of United States checked the animals for illnesses and injuries and will microchip them before putting them up for adoption.

"The roosters will be transported to Gilmer and we will have a very large rooster adoption event," Sheriff Valdez said.

Cockfighting matches, while popular, are illegal in all 50 states and are considered a felony in 39 states. In Texas, "cockfighting" is defined as any situation in which one cock (rooster) attacks or fights with another cock (rooster).

In 2011, legislation was changed to strengthen anti-cockfighting laws. According to the Chapter 42 of the Texas Penal Code, a person commits a state jail felony if the person knowingly causes a cock to fight with another cock; or participates in the earnings of a cockfight.