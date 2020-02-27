ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 23-year-old is waiting to find out what his punishment will be after being found guilty in the murder of his roommate.

Samed Rafiq, 23, was accused of murdering Nathaniel Anderson, whose remains were found buried in a shallow grave in 2017.

Anderson was reported missing in June 2017.

