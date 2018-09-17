BEAUMONT — The workers at Cigarettes and More smoke shop in the 1800 block of Washington don't know what to think. They believe the same robbers held-up their store twice Sunday -- once around 10:30 this morning, and once around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

No one was hurt in either hold-up. The store employees were clearly shaken up and didn't want to talk to us on camera. Workers say one suspect had on a bandana and had a handgun.

Beaumont Police haven't released descriptions of the suspects.

