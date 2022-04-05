Law enforcement agencies aiming to curb violence in Beaumont after uptick in crimes

The Beaumont Police Department and Crime Stoppers are tired of seeing this violent crime and say in order to curb the violence we all need to pitch in.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas communities are calling for violence across the region to stop, and they want to reclaim peace in their neighborhood.

The Beaumont Police Department and Crime Stoppers are tired of seeing violent crime and say in order to curb the violence we all need to pitch in.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of violent crime in Beaumont. We have murders almost every week,” said Ashley Molfino, assistant criminal District Attorney.

Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary said it’s been a busy few weeks for Beaumont Police officers.



The kinds of calls they are responding to are violent and dangerous. He said what's even more shocking is that children are often behind these violent acts.



“Not only do these young folks have no qualms about shooting people, afterward they are likely to have done it their whole lives, at a very young age they show no remorse at all,” Singletary said.



Simply said, these young criminals aren't sorry, and Beaumont Police officers are doing what they can to spread the word violence isn't the answer.



Programs like Cops and Kids encourage a better relationship with law enforcement and give children who may lack family support a better way of life



“It's disheartening to hear and we are doing everything we can to reach out to kids in different programs,” Singletary said.



But it takes a village. Steering children away from crime is a start, but so is speaking up when you see something wrong.

Crime Stoppers provides an important service to the community. They are watchdogs helping the police find the bad guys.



Campus coordinator Jeremy Raley said these trends of violence and crimes really stem from two main sources.



“Some of these crimes go hand and hand unfortunately and if you are looking at a standpoint of which one is happening more of they are kind of together, between the homicides and drug activity,” Raley said.



Crimes that can be solved with your help. If you see something say something.



“With our program, it keeps the person anonymous there is no way to find out who are tipsters are it's guaranteed under government code 414 under the state of Texas,” Raley said.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

