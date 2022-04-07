Reward increased to $6K in 2002 murder of 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley

The information has to be received before the next featured cold case is announced.

ORANGE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering an increased reward for help in solving the 2002 murder of 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley.

The reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for Finley’s death has been increased to up to $6,000. The information has to be received before the next featured cold case is announced, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.

The case has been described as unique, baffling and terrifying and has haunted Southeast Texas for 20 years.

Finley was reported missing on July 4, 2002. Her disappearance was reported to the Orange Police Department.

The last time Finley was seen alive, she was sleeping in her bedroom at her mother’s house in Orange.

Finley’s body was found three days later on Pleasure Island, 27 miles away from her home. She was found near a dredge pipeline ditch near State Highway 82.

The 4-year-old girl was raped and murdered just weeks shy of her fifth birthday.

Police and Finley's family believe she was snatched from her bedroom in the middle of the night. Twenty years later, the case remains unsolved despite an intense investigation.

Police are confident that with new technology and the right tip from the public, they can solve the case and give Finley's family closure.

In early July of 2022, law enforcement announced that they were planning on retesting evidence found at the scene. Investigators believes new and improved technology might be able to pick up smaller samples of DNA.

In addition to new technology, investigators believes a tip from the public will help crack the case wide open. Law enforcement suspect those involved must have told someone about what happened to Dannarriah Finley.

Investigators believe more than one person may have been involved.

Those with information that lead to the arrest of those involved can submit information Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or call the Missing Person Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

