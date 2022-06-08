Retrial dismissed for woman accused of conspiring to have husband killed in 2019

Jury selection in the retrial of Kelly Sue Daws had been set to begin Tuesday morning in Jefferson County's Drug Impact Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — The retrial of a woman who was found guilty in 2019 of conspiring to have her husband killed has been dismissed the day that it was to begin.

Jury selection in the retrial of Kelly Sue Daws had been set to begin Tuesday morning in Jefferson County's Drug Impact Court before Judge Buddie Hahn.

(Editor's note: The above video is from an April 29, 2019 newscast.)

The dismissal by the state was due to evidence being suppressed according to Daws’ defense attorney Ryan Gertz.

The criminal solicitation case is still pending according to Gertz.

Kelly Sue Daws' ex-husband, former Port Arthur Police Officer Jerry Daws, was stabbed on December 22, 2016, while he was off duty, according to file stories. Jerry Daws was in his apartment at the Willow Lakes Apartment in Port Arthur when he was stabbed.

Kelly Daws was found guilty of conspiring to kill Jerry Daws in late March of 2019. She appealed the conviction and was granted a new trial because of ineffective counsel, according to file stories.

Daws' trial council at the time of this trial was Beaumont attorney Glen Crocker.

After she was found guilty in 2019 David Barlow was appointed as her temporary counsel and filed a notice of appeal.

Daws then retained Cory Crenshaw, Jamie Matuska and Ryan Gertz, who are now her trial court counsel.

Her new legal team instead of continuing with the appeal then filed a motion for a new trial based on their assertion that she had received ineffective counsel during her trial.

Daws was previously sentenced to 12 years in prison, but the sentence was overturned after the motion for a new trial was filed. Daws' previous retrial date was set for June 7, 2019.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.