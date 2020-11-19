Report of shots fired near Beaumont United High School prompts 40 minute 'lockout' Thursday morning

The campus was put on a "campus lockout" due to the police activity near the campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students on the Beaumont United High School campus spent nearly 40 minutes on "lockout" Thursday morning after a report of shots being fired near the campus.

A shots fired call in the 3400 block of Fannett Road was received by Beaumont Police at about 9:30 a.m. according to the Beaumont Police Department's active calls list.

The campus, located at 3443 Fannett Road, was put on a "campus lockout" due to the police activity near the campus according to the Beaumont Independent School District.

The all-clear was given by the district just before 10:10 a.m.

All students are safe and accounted for according to the district.

From the Beaumont Independent School District...

UDPATE: The all-clear has been given.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.