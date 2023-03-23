Remains found near Salt Water Barrier identified as Beaumont woman missing since December

Police are still unsure how she died and say that tests to determine that could take months.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The mystery of what happened to a Beaumont woman has been partially solved after remains found near the Neches River were identified but it is still unclear how she died.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above first aired in December 2022.)

Two months ago a fisherman discovered human remains off Bigner Rd at one of the fishing ponds near the salt water barrier on the Neches River on Sunday evening, January 22, 2023.

Those remains have now been identified via DNA testing as belonging to Laura Gutierrez,56, of Beaumont who was reported missing on December 27, 2022, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department. Police say she was also known as Laura McKenzie.

Police are still unsure how Gutierrez died and say that tests to determine just how she died could take months.

As they investigate her death they are still hoping to speak to anyone who may have seen her in December and January.

They are asking that anyone who knows anything about where she may have been or who she was spending time with call police at (409) 832-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

